AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$27.00. The company traded as low as C$15.71 and last traded at C$15.93, with a volume of 119410 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.09.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.11.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$379.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. AutoCanada had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Equities research analysts predict that AutoCanada Inc. will post 2.6996644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

