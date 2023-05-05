AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.11.
AutoCanada Price Performance
Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$15.99. 132,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.71 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$375.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada
In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
Recommended Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.