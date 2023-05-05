AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$22.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Cormark dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$36.25 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$26.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.11.

AutoCanada Price Performance

Shares of ACQ stock traded down C$0.10 on Friday, reaching C$15.99. 132,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,637. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.72. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$15.71 and a 1 year high of C$31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 417.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of C$375.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoCanada

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.88 by C($0.36). AutoCanada had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 2.6996644 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoCanada news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of AutoCanada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.86 per share, with a total value of C$1,043,045.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoCanada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

