Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target Raised to $17.50

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.44.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of AVDL opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $14.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on the approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

