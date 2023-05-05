Avalanche Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.18 or 0.00058144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $128.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00038104 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020362 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 426,298,466 coins and its circulating supply is 330,235,746 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

