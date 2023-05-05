AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $193.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.95.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.3 %
AVB stock opened at $178.27 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $153.07 and a 1-year high of $223.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.34 and its 200-day moving average is $170.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 290.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
