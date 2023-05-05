Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

AVNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AVNS stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. The company had a trading volume of 422,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,249. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.