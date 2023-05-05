Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.

Avanos Medical Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avanos Medical

About Avanos Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 1,702.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 188.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

