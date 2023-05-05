Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $191.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Avanos Medical updated its FY23 guidance to $1.60-1.80 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.60-$1.80 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:AVNS traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.97. The stock had a trading volume of 306,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.93.
AVNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Avanos Medical, Inc is a medical technology company. It engages in delivering clinically superior medical device solutions and products to healthcare providers and patients. The company was founded on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.
