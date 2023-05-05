Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,344 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.2% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $14,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 683.9% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.09. 147,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,096. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.11.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

