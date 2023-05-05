Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases Earnings Results

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Avient had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:AVNT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.94. 87,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,362. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.53. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.37.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Avient’s payout ratio is 12.86%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.
Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.
