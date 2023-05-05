Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get Avinger alerts:

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avinger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the second quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.