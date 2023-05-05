Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Avinger in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Avinger Price Performance
Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.05. Avinger has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

