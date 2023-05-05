Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.

Avnet Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Institutional Trading of Avnet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Avnet during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

