Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Avnet had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Avnet updated its Q4 guidance to $1.60-$1.70 EPS.
Avnet Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of AVT stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. Avnet has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $50.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26.
Avnet Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.
Institutional Trading of Avnet
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.
About Avnet
Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.
Featured Articles
