Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Posts Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.40 EPS.

AXTA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.17. 498,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,141. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.72. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Chris Villavarayan bought 34,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.95.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

