Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.32-1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.95.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.72. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $32.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,648. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,744,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $436,886,000 after buying an additional 284,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5,915.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,193,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after buying an additional 5,107,608 shares in the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

