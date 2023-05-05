Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.34-$0.40 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. 432,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,842,942. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $32.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

In other news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Villavarayan purchased 34,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $1,005,648.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,648. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.95.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

