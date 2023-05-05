AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $8.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.61. 17,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,499. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also

