Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AX. StockNews.com cut Axos Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $37.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Axos Financial has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axos Financial will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,715,365.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mosich Nick bought 2,862 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,308.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,738,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 231.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Tobam grew its position in Axos Financial by 362.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Axos Financial by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

