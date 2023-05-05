AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $29.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens upped their price target on AZEK from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AZEK from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

AZEK Price Performance

AZEK stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.44. 1,036,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 120.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.60. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 42.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in AZEK by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,163,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,331,000 after buying an additional 34,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Stories

