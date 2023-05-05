B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILYP) Trading Down 1.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYP – Get Rating) fell 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.80. 13,991 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 12,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

B. Riley Financial Trading Down 12.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

