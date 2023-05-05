Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) PT Lowered to C$33.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BADFF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BADFF remained flat at $23.09 during mid-day trading on Friday. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.