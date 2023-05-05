Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Increased to C$33.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of TSE BDGI traded down C$1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 59,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,188. The company has a market capitalization of C$916.56 million, a P/E ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.37. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.09 and a 52 week high of C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

