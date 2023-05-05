Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) SVP Kurt Camilleri Sells 12,293 Shares of Stock

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BKR opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKR. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in Baker Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 124,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 177,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 28.8% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

