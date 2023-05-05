Bancor Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.34 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Bancor has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Bancor token can now be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001648 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bancor has a market cap of $77.36 million and $3.34 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bancor Profile

Bancor (CRYPTO:BNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 158,863,774 tokens. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bancor is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bancor Token Trading

