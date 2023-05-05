Bancreek Capital Management LP Has $4.38 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bancreek Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 3.5% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock traded up $8.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $355.82. The stock had a trading volume of 164,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.86. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $395.80.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total transaction of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.50.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

