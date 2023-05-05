Bancreek Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 4.8% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,389,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Danaher by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 718,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,797,000 after acquiring an additional 113,471 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,537,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.44. 395,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $227.00 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market cap of $178.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.82 and a 200 day moving average of $256.73.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.