Bancreek Capital Management LP Takes $5.27 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,000. Intercontinental Exchange comprises 4.3% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 28,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 152,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE ICE traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.58. 335,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.