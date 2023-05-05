Bank of America Lowers Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $148.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $166.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGX. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.20.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $135.41 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $139.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after purchasing an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,298 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.