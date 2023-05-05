Bank of America Raises DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Price Target to $82.00

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.95.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.32. 4,096,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,457. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.07.

Insider Activity

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $3,966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 738,381 shares of company stock valued at $42,601,150 in the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 42.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,013,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495,795 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $132,721,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 201.5% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,819,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,438 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,014,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.