Barclays Begins Coverage on Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Barclays started coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $261.70.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $291.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.39. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $167.45 and a 52-week high of $293.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.11.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be paid a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ferrari’s payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Ferrari by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferrari

(Get Rating)

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.