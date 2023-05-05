Barclays Boosts Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $130.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $117.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 94.2% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 349,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,683,000 after buying an additional 169,536 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $2,423,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $1,078,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.