Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th.

Barrett Business Services has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

Shares of BBSI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.00. 9,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,725. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.05. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $530.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBSI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

