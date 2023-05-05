Barrington Research Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $108.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

WNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.78.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WNS by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 10.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in WNS by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

