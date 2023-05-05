Barrington Research Raises WNS (NYSE:WNS) Price Target to $108.00

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $97.00 to $108.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for WNS’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.
WNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.78.
WNS Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of WNS stock opened at $84.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $94.96.
WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.
