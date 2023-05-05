Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Baxter International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $45.29 on Monday. Baxter International has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 23.53% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baxter International news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.