BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.714 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

BCE has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BCE has a payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BCE to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 278,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,091. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.60. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.13.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BCE by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,332,000 after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on BCE. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.53.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

