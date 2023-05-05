BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$65.00

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.50.

BCE Stock Down 0.3 %

BCE stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.26. 716,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,704. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$70.48. The firm has a market cap of C$58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.77.

BCE (TSE:BCEGet Rating) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for BCE (TSE:BCE)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.