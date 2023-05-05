BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Raised to C$65.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.75 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$65.50.

BCE stock traded down C$0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.26. 716,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,704. BCE has a 1 year low of C$55.66 and a 1 year high of C$70.48. The firm has a market cap of C$58.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.77, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.77.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.30 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE will post 3.2888889 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

