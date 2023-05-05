Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $86.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BECN. Zelman & Associates downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 207,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,879. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average is $57.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 99,880 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares in the company, valued at $911,379,877.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 15,094,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,340,000 after purchasing an additional 111,593 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 106,890 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,213,000 after buying an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,762,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,466,000 after buying an additional 73,190 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

