Beck Bode LLC Sells 3,414 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Beck Bode LLC lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,414 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V opened at $225.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $423.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 249,392 shares of company stock worth $57,133,972. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.96.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

