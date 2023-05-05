Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $12.10-$12.32 EPS.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BDX traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.66. 1,467,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,088. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,028,807,000 after buying an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,723,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $692,678,000 after buying an additional 75,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,213,000 after buying an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after buying an additional 237,004 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

