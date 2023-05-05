BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share.

BeiGene Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.70. The company had a trading volume of 118,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,026. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.80. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $118.18 and a 1-year high of $280.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. Cowen lifted their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.16.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

In related news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total value of $15,287,539.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 1,279.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

