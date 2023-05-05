Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 4.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Bel Fuse stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $540.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.29. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $45.14.

Bel Fuse ( NASDAQ:BELFA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 28.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BELFA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bel Fuse by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 514.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,033 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 4.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions, Power Solutions and Protection, Magnetic Solutions, and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

