Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

BDC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Price Performance

Shares of Belden stock traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,240. Belden has a 52-week low of $47.89 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Belden by 164.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Belden by 444.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Belden by 87.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Stories

