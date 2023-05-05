Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share.

Belden Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.94. 44,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,238. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

In other Belden news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Belden by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Belden by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Belden by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

