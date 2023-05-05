Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.03 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Belden Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of BDC stock traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.92. 389,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,387. Belden has a 12-month low of $47.89 and a 12-month high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Belden by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after acquiring an additional 116,077 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Belden by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Featured Articles

