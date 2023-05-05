Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.95-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.71-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.69 billion. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.95-$7.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDC shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Belden from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:BDC traded up $2.41 on Friday, reaching $80.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,153. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $92.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.14.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is 3.48%.

In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $203,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,453.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter valued at $342,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

