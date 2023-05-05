Belmont Capital LLC Acquires New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.33. 4,793,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,455,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.50.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.