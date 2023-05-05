Belmont Capital LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

IWD stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 571,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,665. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

