Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $291.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

