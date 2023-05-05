Benchmark Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $330.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Saia from $292.00 to $317.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $294.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $291.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Saia has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $306.40.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.28 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia will post 12.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 11,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.99, for a total transaction of $3,202,166.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $1,995,982.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,004 shares of company stock valued at $11,137,223 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Saia in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Saia by 7.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

