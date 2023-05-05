Berry Co. (BRY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Berry has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years. Berry has a payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. Berry has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.31 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Berry will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Berry from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Berry news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Danielle E. Hunter sold 30,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 188,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,132.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $821,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 664,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,452,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Berry by 479.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Berry by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,409 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.