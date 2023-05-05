B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $511.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. B&G Foods updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.95-$1.15 EPS.

B&G Foods Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 578,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.93 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -506.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

BGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 15,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 37,399 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 213,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 116,567 shares during the period. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Articles

