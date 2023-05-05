Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.10-$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Trading Up 3.6 %

Big 5 Sporting Goods stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.58. 24,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,351. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $238.31 million during the quarter.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 881.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the retail of sporting goods. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel and accessories, as well as outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation and roller sports.

