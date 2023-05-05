BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

BIGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

BigCommerce Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. BigCommerce has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at BigCommerce

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.22 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 116.38% and a negative net margin of 50.14%. Equities analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Kaloustian sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $38,586.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Bellm sold 8,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $72,880.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,655.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,335 shares of company stock worth $5,870,282. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigCommerce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BigCommerce by 80.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 85,493 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BigCommerce by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

About BigCommerce

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

